Forum: All stakeholders should have the same low level of risk tolerance at the workplace

I applaud the Ministry of Manpower (MOM) for emphasising the three Cs which workers should undertake daily – care for workers’ safety and health, check for risks, and clear hazards to prevent accidents from happening (Entrenchment of a safety culture in companies must start from the very top, Jan 12).

The mindset of putting safety first all the time must become entrenched. Optimism bias, in which people underestimate the likelihood of a negative event like an accident happening, cannot be allowed to set in. Often, stakeholders disregard the risks as they feel that they are insulated from any negative effects. All stakeholders should have the same low level of risk tolerance.

Risk-taking behaviour can be contagious. Combine that with a culture in which near-accidents are not always reported, and an actual accident or death is likely to happen.

Project managers should not take shortcuts when implementing safety measures on site, or override safety officers who advise contractors to rectify an unsafe work condition before proceeding with work.

Every life lost is one too many, and unacceptable. We should reflect on the suffering of the families of workers who died, as well as on the struggles of workers who become permanently incapacitated.

Insurance companies should conduct regular audits to evaluate the safety and health performance of their clients, and advise them accordingly on what proactive action they should take and how they should fill any gaps that are found.

I also commend MOM and the Workplace Safety and Health Council for their tireless contributions and continuous enforcement.

Han Wenqi