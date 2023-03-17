Forum: All of us have a part to play in removing barriers to disability-inclusive society

We thank Mr Isaac Neo Yi Chong for his views (More campaigns needed to raise awareness of disability rights, March 13).

Guide Dogs Singapore (GDS) has trained 11 guide dog-and-user teams since its inception, and there are now six working teams. Guide dogs offer increased mobility and independence to persons with visual impairment, and they are specially trained to help such persons travel safely and independently.

Guide dogs and their users undergo intensive training at GDS to follow safety regulations in public places. Guide dogs can be identified by the harness worn on their body, which may carry messages such as “Guide Dog at Work”.

As the focal agency for disability and inclusion in Singapore, SG Enable has worked with Singapore Food Agency (SFA) and the Ministry of Social and Family Development to issue a joint circular, which can be found on SFA’s website, advising food establishments that guide dogs accompanying blind or visually impaired persons are permitted.

Besides food establishments, SG Enable also advocates greater inclusion at work and in the community by promoting a more understanding and mutually respectful culture.

We are heartened by efforts from organisations such as Esplanade and National Library Board, which have partnered SG Enable to make their spaces and programmes more inclusive to persons with disabilities.

Enabling Masterplan 2030, the national disability inclusion road map, also sets out recommendations to drive greater disability awareness and create inclusive physical and social environments.

All of us have a part to play in removing barriers so that persons with disabilities can participate more fully in society. Businesses or members of the public can contact SG Enable via www.sgenable.sg/get-in-touch for information and training on being a disability-inclusive business or employer.

Chia Ai Ling

Director, Communications and Community Engagement

SG Enable