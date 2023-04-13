Forum: All massage establishments are similarly tightly regulated

We refer to the letter by Mr Wong Hen Jeng, “Exempted massage establishment rules need tightening” (April 3).

The police regulate both licensed and exempted massage establishments similarly. This includes conducting regular enforcement checks and taking action against errant operators. Any massage establishment that commits an offence or breaches the requirements will be dealt with firmly.

The massage establishments regulatory framework imposes different qualifying criteria and operating conditions for different types of massage establishments, depending on their susceptibility to vice and crime.

This calibrated approach allows the police to take tougher action against unlicensed massage establishments, as well as licensed and exempted massage establishments that break the rules, while reducing the regulatory burden for compliant establishments.

The police, together with the Ministry of Home Affairs, review regularly the regulatory regime to ensure that it remains effective amid the changing landscape, and will take in Mr Wong’s feedback.

Brenda Ong (Superintendent)

Assistant Director (Public Communications Division)

Public Affairs Department

Singapore Police Force