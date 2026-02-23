Forum: AI can help strengthen analytical foundations of acupuncture

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

The article “ What’s the point of AI in acupuncture? ” (Feb 17) raises important issues that deserve careful consideration. It does not dismiss acupuncture outright, but highlights concerns regarding evidence, consistency and methodological limitations. These are not criticisms to resist, but challenges to address.

Acupuncture has always been a clinical discipline grounded in individualised care. It is not the mechanical insertion of needles into fixed anatomical coordinates. Each patient presents with a unique constitutional profile, symptom expression and physiological response.

The practitioner’s role involves continuous assessment – adjusting needle depth, angle and stimulation based on tissue feedback and patient comfort. The therapeutic relationship, shaped by empathy and professional judgment, remains central to safe and effective care.

At the same time, the profession must acknowledge that variability in practice and research design has sometimes made standardisation and large-scale evidence-building difficult.

In this regard, artificial intelligence should not be viewed as a threat, but as a tool.

AI cannot replace clinical judgment. However, it can support research aggregation, enhance documentation consistency, analyse treatment patterns across datasets and improve outcome tracking. Used responsibly, it can help strengthen the analytical foundations of acupuncture without undermining its human core.

In Singapore, the Singapore Acupuncture Association has introduced structured programmes to familiarise practitioners with AI-assisted documentation and research methodologies. The intention is not to mechanise care, but to support higher standards and strengthen professional credibility.

The future of acupuncture will not be determined by resisting technology, but by guiding its integration with clarity and responsibility. By upholding rigorous standards while preserving the human sensitivity that defines healing, the profession can evolve with confidence – strengthening both its scientific foundation and its public trust.

Clement Ng Shin Kiat (Dr)

President

Singapore Acupuncture Association