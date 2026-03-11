Forum: Agencies’ good work appreciated
Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox
As a resident of Serangoon Central, I was impressed by how well managed the crowd was during the Circle Line tunnel works at Serangoon MRT station
Circle Line tunnel works at Serangoon MRT station. The arrangements were well organised, with clear guidance and ample manpower to assist passengers – a thoughtful effort that made a big difference.
Equally commendable were the recent efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in bringing Singaporeans home
bringing Singaporeans homefrom the war-torn Gulf region. Many affected passengers shared how seamless and reassuring the arrangements were, reflecting the dedication of officials.
A big thank you to all staff and officials involved – your hard work and care have been noticed and appreciated by Singaporeans.
James Ng