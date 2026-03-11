Straitstimes.com header logo

Forum: Agencies’ good work appreciated

As a resident of Serangoon Central, I was impressed by how well managed the crowd was during the

Circle Line tunnel works at Serangoon MRT station

. The arrangements were well organised, with clear guidance and ample manpower to assist passengers – a thoughtful effort that made a big difference. 

Equally commendable were the recent efforts by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in

bringing Singaporeans home

from the war-torn Gulf region. Many affected passengers shared how seamless and reassuring the arrangements were, reflecting the dedication of officials.

A big thank you to all staff and officials involved – your hard work and care have been noticed and appreciated by Singaporeans.

James Ng

