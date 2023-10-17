Forum: Affiliated schools contribute to a diverse education landscape

We thank Mr Ivan Phang for his views on admission to affiliated secondary schools and his concern for our students’ mental well-being (Level the playing field for P6 pupils, Oct 11).

The Ministry of Education (MOE) agrees with Mr Phang that we should broaden the definition of success and reduce overemphasis on academic grades. Recent steps to encourage this include changes to the PSLE scoring system and the removal of mid-year examinations. Through the Direct School Admission scheme, we have also broadened the definition of merit, beyond those demonstrated in the PSLE.

Our students also benefit from a variegated education landscape, with a range of school options to cater to their diverse interests, needs and strengths. With their long history and distinctive school culture, affiliated schools contribute to this landscape. The affiliation system supports their school culture. At the same time, to ensure that they are accessible to all students, we have, since 2019, reserved 20 per cent of places at each academic course in affiliated secondary schools for non-affiliated students.

It is important to nurture the joy of learning in our students, to help them grow into curious and confident lifelong learners and thrive in a fast-changing world. In academic learning and student development programmes, we are giving more focus to the equipping of students with 21st century competencies, including adaptive and inventive thinking, as well as communication skills.

MOE will continue to encourage a shift away from the overemphasis on academic grades, broaden our definitions of success and develop our students holistically. We welcome parents and the wider community to partner us in these endeavours.

Leong May Fong

Director, Pupil Placement Services

Ministry of Education