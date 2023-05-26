Forum: Advance deadline for installing circuit breakers to prevent fires

The recent move by the Energy Market Authority (EMA) mandating the installation of residual current circuit breakers (RCCBs) in residential premises is a good one (All HDB and private homes required to have circuit breaker installed by July 1, 2025, May 12).

As EMA clarified, the move affects only homes built before July 1985, many of which have over the years changed hands and have had renovations done and subsequently installed circuit breakers. Older premises with earth leakage circuit breakers (ELCBs) are also exempted.

It seems like the new ruling affects a minority of residents without such a safety device installed.

It would be prudent to accelerate the July 1, 2025 deadline for implementation, given the number of fires we have seen in recent years, often owing to the charging of personal mobility devices.

To further reduce risk, would a shorter deadline of, say, 12 months from now make better safety sense?

Stephen Tan