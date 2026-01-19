Forum: Ads with misleading claims about weight loss not acceptable

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

We refer to the letter by Mr Derek Wee, “ Clamp down on advertisers making exaggerated weight loss claims ” (Jan 13).

The Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore (ASAS), an advisory council under the Consumers Association of Singapore, shares Mr Wee’s concerns about misleading weight loss advertisements.

All advertisers are expected to comply with the Singapore Code of Advertising Practice (SCAP) and ensure that their advertisements are legal, decent, honest and truthful.

Specifically, the code requires advertisements for slimming products and services to be prepared in a responsible manner that does not undermine the importance of maintaining a balanced calorie-controlled diet.

Claims that weight loss can be achieved wholly by other means are not acceptable.

ASAS takes feedback on unsubstantiated and unethical advertisements seriously and works closely with industry stakeholders such as media owners and advertisers to amend or remove advertisements that breach the SCAP.

Where appropriate, ASAS may also refer questionable advertisements to the relevant authorities for further action.

We also call on advertisers who have doubts about the acceptability of the claims and statements that they intend to use to seek advice from ASAS.

Members of the public who encounter advertisements with questionable claims may provide details to ASAS via www.asas.org.sg

We invite Mr Wee to write to us so that we can review the claims and take appropriate action.

Bryan Tan

Chairman

Advertising Standards Authority of Singapore Council