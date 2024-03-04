Forum: Address systemic safety issues instead of looking for a fall guy

In the wake of reported outdoor adventure incidents, the reflexive inclination to designate individuals or entities as sole culprits fails to address systemic issues (Parents need safety assurance for height-based activities, March 1).

The incidents at Concord Primary School and Safra Adventure Sports Centre reveal the inherent risks of outdoor activities, particularly those involving heights and adventure elements, and the sobering consequences of lapses in safety protocols and oversight.

Are we always looking for a fall guy, or should we approach these outdoor incidents with a systemic lens?

Consider, for instance, the presence of a cable tie in the zip line set-up at Concord Primary School. The use of the cable tie, intended to secure components together, deviates from established operational procedures and introduces a potential point of failure and confusion during set-up.

This modification from the manufacturer’s instructions may raise questions about the facility owner’s responsibility in ensuring adherence to safety standards. Rather than solely blaming companies and individuals, the facility owner should perhaps also be held accountable for the systemic factors that contributed to the incident.

The fall guy mentality conveniently absolves systemic deficiencies and shifts the focus away from addressing underlying issues. Instead, we must be proactive and prioritise systemic review and continuous improvement in safety standards.

Outdoor activities involve myriad variables, necessitating a multifaceted approach to participant safety. This includes comprehensive risk assessments, adherence to industry standards, rigorous instructor training, and robust oversight mechanisms at every level of operation.

Moreover, emphasising systemic review fosters a culture of shared responsibility among stakeholders. It encourages collaborative efforts to enhance safety standards and promote vigilance and accountability. Recognising accidents as symptoms of broader systemic shortcomings empowers stakeholders to effect meaningful change and prevent future incidents.

Systemic reviews also catalyse innovation and best practices in outdoor education. They encourage continuous learning and adaptation to evolving safety standards and technological advancements. By embracing transparency and self-reflection, stakeholders can contribute to advancing safety practices and preserving human lives.

Reframing our approach to safety and accountability is a moral imperative in the wake of these incidents. Despite their occurrence, outdoor adventure learning remains valuable. With a commitment to rigorous safety protocols and collaborative efforts, stakeholders can uphold the highest standards of safety and excellence in outdoor education. Together, we can cultivate a culture of accountability, innovation and resilience to ensure safe outdoor experiences for all in future.

Delane Lim

Secretary-General

Outdoor Learning & Adventure Education Association