Forum: Address issues in conversion to SimplyGo platform

I refer to the move by the Land Transport Authority (LTA) to transition public transport fare payments for adults to the SimplyGo platform (SimplyGo to replace older payment cards for adult public transport fares from June 1, Jan 10).

Cepas (contactless e-purse application) cards were initially designed to harmonise multi-purpose stored value card standards in Singapore. The proposed replacement has introduced several shortcomings, and increased fragmentation.

First, the top-ups on the SimplyGo app are not instant, and may take up to about 15 minutes. This can cause significant inconvenience, especially for commuters in a hurry. Commuters also cannot top up while a trip is in progress.

Second, users are unable to see fare deductions at the point of use without using a phone app. This lack of transparency can lead to confusion.

Third, as mentioned by LTA, cards converted to SimplyGo cannot be used with other Cepas applications, particularly motoring applications, limiting their functionality and versatility.

These issues not only affect regular users but also pose challenges for specific groups such as tourists and the elderly.

Tourists, unfamiliar with the local systems, may find it difficult to navigate the new app, while the elderly may struggle with the digital platform.

I wonder whether LTA is pushing this digitalisation move for the sake of digitalisation, or to genuinely make life easier.

I urge the relevant authorities to address these issues and consider the practical implications of this transition for all user groups.

Shawn Lee Chieh Loong