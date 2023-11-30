Forum: Address impact of abortion on women’s mental health

I refer to the article “Teen abortion: Grief, guilt and shame can linger for decades” (Nov 26).

As a volunteer with aLife, an institution of public character that journeys with women who have unsupported pregnancies, I often see how this critical area contributes to poor mental health in women.

Singapore conducts approximately 6,600 abortions annually, translating to one in six (17.1 per cent as at 2021) pregnancies being terminated. Although abortion might offer immediate relief from an unwanted or unsupported pregnancy, it is crucial to acknowledge the potential long-term emotional harm, which can include grief, guilt and regret.

Supporting this perspective, a study published in 1996 in The BMJ medical journal found that the suicide rate associated with women who had abortions (34.7 per 100,000) was six times higher than those who had live births (5.9 per 100,000).

Furthermore, a 2011 meta-analysis published in the British Journal of Psychiatry highlighted an 81 per cent increased risk of mental health problems in women post-abortion compared with those who did not undergo the procedure.

It is imperative to address the deeper issues underlying unsupported or unwanted pregnancies.

Rather than viewing abortion as a short-term solution, a holistic, multi-faceted approach involving shelter, financial aid, material support, and options like adoption and foster care should be considered.

As Singapore embraces solutions like egg freezing for future parenthood, the paradox of doing this while abortion rates remain high, coupled with potential long-term mental health impact, warrants deeper societal reflection and action.

Gamaliel Tan (Dr)

Chairman

aLife