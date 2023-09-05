Forum: Abandoned bicycle still there despite reporting it many times

Next to a bus stop in Yio Chu Kang Road is an abandoned bicycle that has been there for months. One wheel is missing, it is slowly rusting away and weeds have grown over it.

I have reported it many times via the OneService and LifeSG apps after noticing that it had been abandoned for months. A while after I first reported it on June 18, a notice was placed on the bicycle requiring the owner to remove it by a certain date, or it would be removed by the authorities.

It has been almost two months since the deadline passed, and the bicycle is still there.

I wonder if this case is similar to that of the fishball stick discarded on a walkway that was not removed as it was unclear which agency was responsible, and which led to the formation of the Municipal Services Office (MSO).

Is the bicycle still there because it is not clear which agency is responsible for clearing it? How difficult is it for any agency to remove a bicycle?

And now that the MSO exists, why are lapses like this still occurring?

Adam Reutens-Tan