Forum: A thank you to those who think of others first

The Opinion piece “PM Wong’s challenge: Reversing the me-first instincts of Singaporeans” (May 17) reminded me of my late mother’s words to do good deeds for others.

I am pleasantly surprised to witness many examples of such deeds by young people who willingly give up their seats to the elderly on MRT trains.

We have come a long way, and this baby boomer wants to add his appreciation for the positive social change he observes around him.

May Singapore succeed in creating a more caring, more gracious society to rival its amazing progress in economic development. Where it’s not everyone for himself, but everyone sparing a thought for somebody else.

Lee Seong Wee