Forum: A mother’s question and a citizen’s reflection on national service

I walked into the recent dialogue with Defence Minister Chan Chun Sing as a curious mother. It was the inaugural edition of The ST Forum, where selected contributors were invited to engage directly with the minister on Singapore’s defence and security.

As a mother of three sons, one on the autism spectrum, I wanted to understand what national service might look like for him, and whether we could reimagine the role neurodiverse individuals might play in contributing to our defence.

Like many Singaporeans who never served, I have always trusted our capabilities, but I cannot honestly say I fully grasped the complexity behind those decisions. It is perhaps a privilege of my generation that I have lived without ever worrying about our nation’s ability to defend itself.

What I expected was an informative policy discussion. What I did not expect was to leave with a much greater appreciation of leadership.

When my turn came, I asked: “As warfare becomes increasingly dependent on AI, cyber and technical skills, how is Singapore rethinking the role that neurodiverse individuals can play in defending our nation?”

The minister’s response was meaningful not because it laid out a road map, but because it reflected a mindset that recognises the value of every individual’s strengths. He shared that everyone is welcome to serve, provided they can do so safely. There are servicemen whose strengths lie in operating sophisticated technologies, contributing in ways that leverage their unique skills. That perspective mattered. It reminded me that contribution need not be defined by a single pathway.

Over the two-hour dialogue, Chan spoke candidly about the realities of defence in an uncertain world, the importance of long-term planning, and the difficult trade-offs leaders must make. What struck me most was the calibre of leadership – the ability to think years ahead, weigh trade-offs and make decisions with Singapore’s best interests at heart.

Perhaps the most enduring takeaway was that national defence extends far beyond uniform and equipment. It is equally about cultivating a society whose people are resilient and united, standing together in pursuit of a common purpose. That shared sense of purpose strengthens our ability to weather uncertainty and safeguard Singapore’s future.

As parents of children with developmental differences, we spend much time advocating for a broader understanding of contribution. Every individual has something valuable to offer, and it was encouraging to hear discussions that recognise the diverse strengths Singaporeans bring to the table.

I left better informed and with renewed confidence in those entrusted with leading our nation. In a world where uncertainty increasingly feels like the norm, it was comforting to hear the careful foresight behind our defence decisions.

I did not leave with all the answers about what national service might one day look like for my son. But I left encouraged that Singapore is thinking deeply about how every citizen can contribute according to their strengths. To a mother, that was the greatest reassurance.

Caryn Lim