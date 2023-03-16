Forum: A clearer idea of hospice and palliative care

As the umbrella organisation of all public healthcare institutions and community healthcare organisations actively providing hospice and palliative care in Singapore, we read with interest the Forum letters by Mr Bernard C.G. Law (Educate people more about home palliative care, March 6) and Madam Oh Lian Chee (Hospice care differs from home palliative care, March 8).

Both touched on salient issues related to the care of persons with serious illness, whether terminal or life-limiting, specifically in the home setting. Conflation between “hospice care” and “palliative care” was raised, and some inherent differences were discussed.

While we agree with the writers that hospice or palliative care share the same goals – to bring comfort and enhance quality of life in the face of serious illness – further clarity may be needed to highlight individual nuances in their interpretation for greater public understanding.

Ultimately, the aims are holistic care encompassing physical, psycho-emotional and spiritual elements, and that timely access to the services is safeguarded for all.

The term “hospice care” has largely been associated with care provided by services in the community, such as a dedicated facility or within the home, close to or at the end of life, whereas the term “palliative care”, which originated in Canada, tends to be used by services in hospitals and outpatient clinics.

Over time, palliative care has been used preferentially when it relates to care rendered alongside active treatments for an underlying condition, for example, cancer, and early on in the diagnosis of serious illnesses, as well as towards the end of life. The term is considered more encompassing.

Given its broader scope, both across time and location, palliative care as a specific management approach is more commonly used. Relevant resources for patients and caregivers, as well as healthcare professionals, can be found on the Singapore Hospice Council website www.singaporehospice.org.

Chong Poh Heng (Dr)

Vice-chairman

Singapore Hospice Council