Bouquets: Renewal of parking label for driver with permanent disability easier now

I have been a holder of a Class 1 parking label for drivers with mobility impairment under the Car Park Label Scheme for many years now, and I am appreciative of the accessibility it has provided me.

This label has to be renewed every five years, and in the past, the renewal process was a little cumbersome. I had to write in when my label was about to expire to request a new one, complete a form and get a doctor to certify my disability, even though it is a permanent one. The form had to be mailed with the doctor’s certification.

For 2023, I received an e-mail from SG Enable reminding me that my label was about to expire, with a link to SG Enable’s website to renew it.

After I clicked on the link and logged in using Singpass, I got to a site with all my information pre-filled. Within a few weeks of submitting the application, I received the new label in the mail.

Thank you SG Enable for making the process easy and convenient.

Randy Lee Tong Teck