Bouquets: Quick and easy polyclinic visit

On Saturday, I woke up with a fever, sore throat, cough and body ache. At 7.30am, I went into the Health Buddy app to make an appointment at Pasir Ris Polyclinic, and got a 9am slot.

When I reached the polyclinic, all I had to do was scan my identity card for a queue number, and got to see a doctor within 15 minutes.

After the consultation, I again scanned my identity card to get the prescription for my medicine. I collected the meds, made payment at the self-service kiosk, and I was done and on my way home. In all, the entire visit took an hour.

My bill came to $63.70; after subsidies, I paid $9.70 using MediSave.

I am impressed with Singapore’s polyclinic system.

William Goh