Bouquets: Phone left in bus was returned within an hour

My helper lost her mobile phone during her recent day off, and realised this only after she returned home in the evening. She suspected it might have been left in the bus, service 48, she took on the way back.

I left a voice message on the SBS Transit customer assistance line. Later, I called the direct lost-and-found line. The man who answered was polite and gave me the contact number of Bedok North Depot, the terminating point of service 48.

I called the number, and was told that the phone had been found and could be collected from the depot. My helper was relieved to have her phone back within an hour.

In the meantime, we also received a follow-up call in response to my voice mail.

This is an outstanding example of excellent customer service, and on a Sunday and public holiday, too. As my helper summarised it: “It’s possible only in Singapore.”

Thank you SBS Transit for doing a great job.

Dasgupta Sudhansu Ranjan