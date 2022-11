At around 3.30pm on Nov 24, I boarded service 55 at a bus stop in Eunos Link.

As I tapped my ez-link card, the bus driver alerted me that I was not wearing a mask. Only then did I realise that I did not have a mask with me. I was by then quite far from my home, and not sure what to do. The driver pulled out a mask from his bag and handed it to me.

I thank the kind driver for being so understanding and helpful, and saving me from further embarrassment.

Seow Poh Guat