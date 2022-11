Over the past few months, I have had several matters to sort out with Singtel, and I have been truly impressed by the callbacks and quick service.

In one instance, I could not answer the phone, but the customer service staff did not give up and continued to call until I answered to ensure the issue was resolved.

There has been a real difference in service standards of late, and I encourage Singtel’s front-line staff to keep up the good work.

Thomas Richard Prakasam