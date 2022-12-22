Bouquets: Efficient, friendly service from polyclinic staff

From the start of automated registration at a machine to paying for the consultation and medication, every step of my recent visit to Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic was seamless.

I was impressed by the consultation with Dr Adeline Thio Hui Min. She was thorough in her examination of my swollen toe, asked detailed questions on how I sustained my injury, and recommended that I go for an X-ray.

She also informed me of the estimated waiting time for the X-ray result. After the result did not turn up anything negative, she asked if I wanted to do a blood test.

During the consultation, she reviewed the medication that I am currently taking for an existing ailment, and gave me information on the medication that she prescribed for me.

The results of the X-ray and blood test were out within 15 and 30 minutes respectively. Collection of medication at the pharmacy and automated payment at the machine were done within 10 minutes of waiting.

Singaporeans are fortunate to have a modern medical system and facilities, and efficient medical staff and services, that cater to their healthcare needs.

Kudos to the Ministry of Health, and especially to Dr Thio and her colleagues, for my good experience at Ang Mo Kio Polyclinic.

Christopher Teo Kian Lam