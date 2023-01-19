Bouquets: Daughter leaves secondary school with many life-changing lessons and good memories

My daughter left Serangoon Secondary School after four years with many life-changing lessons and good memories.

She disliked mathematics in primary school, but grew to love and excel in the subject. The credit for that goes to her maths teacher Charles Li.

I am grateful for and amazed at how hard her teachers work. Every subject teacher she had in the four years was caring and diligent. Her form teachers were always proactive in reaching out to parents and attending to our concerns. Under her teachers’ guidance, my daughter secured a conditional offer for her dream polytechnic course before the national exams.

During her time as a Girl Guide at the school, my daughter took on roles that forced her out of her comfort zone. Her teacher, Ms Sharon Tan, believed in her and pushed her to take on responsibilities, and she led the company to win awards.

Over the years, principal Tay Siok Hwa and her team improved the discipline of the students.

I thank the team at Serangoon Secondary, and hope all parents recognise that beyond a school’s proven track record, the leadership and teaching staff really make a difference in students’ lives.

Irene Louis