Forum: SIA flight attendant made all the difference during difficult journey

I was travelling from Singapore to Zurich on a red-eye flight on Nov 18 on board Singapore Airlines.

I must have taken something bad just before boarding and started to fall ill, fighting a bad bout of stomach cramps and toilet visits. It’s in the air during moments like these – when you most need help – that SIA truly stands out.

Flight attendant Amirah took special care and paid attention to me during my 13-hour journey. She made me hot drinks periodically, gave me medication and checked on me constantly. It is such acts that make me appreciate the care from fellow Singaporeans when one runs into trouble.

When I disembarked, she packed me a bag of tea and reminded me to munch some snacks to soothe my stomach. Thank you, Amirah.

My last point – I was not travelling in first class.



Ken Koh Chung-Ling