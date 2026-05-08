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Forum: Provide more guidance for seniors to age safely at home

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I refer to the report “Sumiko at 62: What a leaking bathroom taught me about elder-proofing my home” (May 5).

Falls at home can be life-changing for seniors, yet many are preventable with simple modifications such as better lighting, decluttered spaces and slip-resistant surfaces.

As a community volunteer working with the elderly, I have seen how features like grab bars and non-slip flooring enable seniors to move about more safely and remain independent for longer.

While awareness of such measures is growing, many seniors still find it daunting to take the first step. Comparing quotations, engaging contractors and worrying about being overcharged can discourage them from making necessary changes.

Beyond promoting awareness, more hands-on support would help.

For instance, agencies could organise roadshows at community events to demonstrate practical home modifications and provide access to pre-qualified contractors, along with clear and transparent sample quotations.

Safe ageing at home should not depend on renovation know-how. With clearer guidance and trusted support, more seniors can take practical steps to live safely and independently in their own homes.

Emily Yap Yong An

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.