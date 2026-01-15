Forget Trump’s tariffs. The real danger lies in China’s trade surplus

China’s trade surplus – the amount by which its exports exceed its imports – hit a staggering US$1.19 trillion (S$1.53 trillion) in 2025 , according to official numbers released on Jan 14 . The figure shows just how much China is an exporting powerhouse. It is also a sign of China’s economic weakness – and of how its practices represents a greater danger to free trade than even US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The tariffs undoubtedly took a hammer to free trade. With the US retreating from its leadership role, China has tried to assume the mantle of being the promoter of globalisation and the defender of the multilateral rules-based system that underpins global trade (which, incidentally, the US played a major role in setting up).