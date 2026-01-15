Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Forget Trump’s tariffs. The real danger lies in China’s trade surplus

China’s trillion-dollar trade surpluses pose a greater danger to world commerce than US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

China’s economic model has certainly delivered growth, but in an unbalanced way.

With US President Donald Trump’s high tariffs on Chinese goods, China has been increasing exports to its other trading partners.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Eswar Prasad

Follow topic:

China’s trade surplus – the amount by which its exports exceed its imports – hit a staggering

US$1.19 trillion (S$1.53 trillion) in 2025

, according to official numbers released on Jan 14. The figure shows just how much China is an exporting powerhouse. It is also a sign of China’s economic weakness – and of how its practices represents a greater danger to free trade than even US President Donald Trump’s tariffs.

The tariffs undoubtedly took a hammer to free trade. With the US retreating from its leadership role, China has tried to assume the mantle of being the promoter of globalisation and the defender of the multilateral rules-based system that underpins global trade (which, incidentally, the US played a major role in setting up).

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.