Forget greenwashing, it’s all about green-botching now

Bad green business behaviour has taken some curious turns. First came greenwashing, or companies pretending to be greener than they were. Then there was green-hushing, or firms pretending to be less green than they were so they wouldn’t be accused of greenwashing. Now we have what you might call green-botching: well-meant environmental measures that are being implemented so badly that they backfire.

This thought crossed my mind not long ago when I sat down with a group of executives in a global company’s office canteen. “Tea or coffee?” asked our host. Everyone put in their order. The host went to the counter, only to return with the news that there would be no drinks.