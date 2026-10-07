For students, ‘try first’ is good advice in the age of AI
Using AI to learn isn’t the problem. It’s reaching for it too soon.
Kennedy Albar
Every major technological leap promises to liberate us from drudgery, yet we rarely ask what happens when it liberates us from thought. In education, we are already seeing that consequence.
In classrooms and lecture halls today, students can ask generative AI to summarise a difficult reading, solve a mathematics problem, propose arguments for an essay or revise a piece of writing within seconds.