For Europe, China is making trade impossible

On a recent trip to China, I found myself posing the same question, again and again, to the economists, technologists and business leaders who I met . “Trade is an exchange. You provide something of value to me, and in return, I must offer something of value to you. So what is the product, in the future, that China would like to buy from the rest of the world?”

The answers were revealing. A few said “soya beans and iron ore” before realising this was not much help to a European. Some observed that Louis Vuitton handbags are popular, and then went on to talk about the export prospects for fast-rising Chinese luxury brands. “Higher education” was another common answer, qualified sometimes with the observation that Peking University and Tsinghua are harder to get into, and more academically rigorous, than anything on offer in the West.