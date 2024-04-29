For China, TikTok’s troubles are a skirmish amid bigger fights with the US

Beijing’s response to an array of hostile American measures will be guided by red lines such as Taiwan and longer-term goals.

Tan Dawn Wei
China Bureau Chief
Intensifying US-China rivalry is a driver behind the divestment move against TikTok, but the US election season has also injected domestic politics into the picture. PHOTO: REUTERS
Updated
Apr 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Apr 29, 2024, 05:00 AM
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

BEIJING - A few days ago, TikTok’s Singaporean chief executive Chew Shou Zi made a plea on the wildly popular video-sharing app after the US Congress passed legislation compelling the Chinese-owned company to sell its stakes.

Addressing its American users directly, a grim-faced Mr Chew said that the Bill, swiftly signed into law by President Joe Biden on April 24, “will take TikTok away from you and 170 million Americans who find community and connection on our platform”. Describing it dramatically as “a ban on you and your voice”, he vowed to battle it out with the US authorities in court.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 066/10/2023. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2024 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top