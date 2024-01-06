Focus on right now, not the distant future for long-term health goals

It is a familiar start-of-the-year scene. You have committed to a healthier lifestyle and are determined that this time is going to be different. Your refrigerator is stocked with fruits and veggies, you have tossed out processed foods, and your workout routine is written in pen in your daily planner.

Yet, as you head out one morning, the tantalising aroma of fresh doughnuts wafts through the air. How can you resist the call of this sugary treat and stick with your healthy choices?

Conventional wisdom, grounded in years of research, suggests that the best way to resist unhealthy choices is to think about the long-term consequences. For example, you could consider how the added sugar from eating too many doughnuts can lead to diabetes and obesity. Thinking about these long-term consequences, the argument goes, should help you avoid indulging right now and better stick to your goals.

However, in our combined 25 years of experience investigating people’s self-control behaviour and motivation, we have learnt that, in the heat of the moment, people often overlook distant outcomes, diminishing the effectiveness of strategies focused on the long term.

In response, we propose three approaches, backed by recent research, to help you stick to healthier habits.

To resist temptation, think short term



One strategy to avoid indulging is to consider the short-term consequences of unhealthy behaviour. We tested this approach in seven studies with more than 4,000 participants.

In one study, we invited university students to view one of two public service announcements detailing reasons to avoid energy drinks. One message emphasised long-term costs of drinking high-sugar energy drinks, such as diabetes and obesity. The other stressed short-term costs, such as anxiety and a sugar and caffeine crash.

Students then had a choice between receiving an energy drink or another attractive prize. Those who read about the short-term costs were 25 per cent less likely to choose the energy drink than those who read about the long-term costs.

In another study with a similar set-up, participants read about either the short-term costs of eating sugar, the long-term costs of eating sugar, or they did not read about any downsides. Everyone then had to choose a delivery of cookies or a tote bag. Those who read about the short-term costs were 30 per cent less likely to choose the cookies than those who read about the long-term costs, and 45 per cent less likely than those who did not read about any detriments to sugar.

We found that emphasising short-term costs can also help you avoid other temptations. For alcohol, think about how excessive drinking can lead to poor sleep and hangovers. For fast food, think about how it can make you feel bloated or give you indigestion.

In our studies, immediate effects were a stronger motivator than long-term consequences that could take decades to occur. The takeaway is simple: To avoid indulging, think short term.

Focus on the fun of healthy options



Avoiding unhealthy foods is one thing. On the flip side, can you nudge yourself toward consuming more healthy foods?

Research that one of us (Professor Kaitlin Woolley) conducted with behavioural scientist Ayelet Fishbach found that prompting people to focus on the good taste – rather than the health benefits – of foods such as apples and carrots increased consumption in the lab and the real world. These findings were independently replicated in an intervention at five university dining halls that used food labels focused on either tastiness or healthfulness.

This strategy can also promote other healthy behaviours, such as exercise. In one study, Prof Woolley asked gym-goers to choose a weightlifting workout from a list of similarly difficult routines. The participants who were instructed to select a fun exercise completed more reps than those told to pick an exercise most useful for their long-term fitness goals.

Immediate rewards that result from pursuing long-term goals improve your experience right now, although they often go unnoticed. For this reason, focusing on the immediate versus delayed benefits of behaviours such as healthy eating and exercise can increase intrinsic motivation, making a behaviour feel like its own reward and resulting in the immersed-in-an-activity feeling called “flow”.