Firm decision on Elected Presidency

"I've been repeatedly asked. I was a bit concerned that people might think that I wrote the books for the purpose of preparing the ground for my campaign. So when (Lianhe) Zaobao interviewed me... I said, 'No, please, let's give a clear definitive answer that I do not wish to run for the presidency.'

Again, I raised the concern because it's a very important institutional position and it requires great discipline. You have powers, but you also sometimes have to act under advice, and you cannot lightly speculate on your views about things. There has to be a certain discipline of thought and action.