Finding 'homes' for all that pre-loved stuff

Chinese New Year is an opportune time to whittle down our physical belongings to simplify and streamline our lives. However, spring cleaning was never a year-end or pre-new year ritual for me, at least not until recently.

I blame the Covid-19 pandemic for adding to the clutter in my flat. I took to intense bouts of sewing, stitching many cloth face masks, and went on buying sprees for fabrics. With overseas trips on hold, I also brought more plants home as I would be around to water them regularly.