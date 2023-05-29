Fighting climate change requires all hands on deck

That is why Dr Sultan Al Jaber is the right person to preside over the upcoming UN climate summit

Michael R. Bloomberg

Most of the world still runs on fossil fuels and transitioning to clean power will take some time. PHOTO: AFP
In politics, it is easy to shake a fist. It is harder to shake a hand. But more progress is made through cooperation than conflict. That truth is worth bearing in mind as the latest dust-up over the next UN climate conference unfolds.

Recently, a group of elected officials from the United States and Europe signed a letter demanding the removal of Dr Sultan Al Jaber as the president-designate of the UN climate convening, COP28, in the United Arab Emirates, at the end of this year. Many signers of the letter, who included some of the most far-left members of the US Congress, also opposed the selection of the UAE as the host country for COP28. How can a climate conference, they argued, take place in an oil-producing state? The answer is: We need oil producers at the table – including the US, which is the largest oil producer in the world. And the UAE would not be the first oil-rich nation to host a COP.

