Miss Choo Yin Peng, 53, is severely intellectually disabled and suffers from epilepsy. She depends on a caregiver to help her with the activities of daily living, such as eating, bathing and even going to the toilet.

Her older brother Choo Wing Kai, 58, has been her caregiver since their mother died in 2016. The bachelor said it has been emotionally and financially draining looking after her.