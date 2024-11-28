Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Fathers are doing more childcare in East Asia

About time, too.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Across East Asia a quiet revolution is reshaping fatherhood.

Across East Asia a quiet revolution is reshaping fatherhood.

PHOTO: ST FILE

The Economist

Follow topic:

For years Mr Ito Tsubasa never questioned his family life: He worked long hours while his wife did all the housework. So it came as a shock when his wife, pregnant with their second child, suggested he take parental leave so she could focus on her career.

After a heated argument, he eventually gave in, taking six months of parental leave. His experience of staying at home has transformed his understanding of what it means to be a father. “I used to think I was a great dad just because I played with the child on the weekends,” says Mr Ito, whose children are now eight and four. “I couldn’t have been more wrong.”

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2025 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.