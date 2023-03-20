Fat-shaming fuels stigma and discourages people from seeking help for obesity

Nearly 60 per cent of Singapore residents aged between 18 and 65 live with an unhealthy weight.

The problem of obesity and other chronic diseases related to the condition will no doubt rise as the country ages rapidly. This will see healthcare expenditures soar, further straining the healthcare system as well as the economy. Continued failure to reduce the prevalence of obesity will result in a total economic impact of $11 billion, or nearly 1.5 per cent of Singapore’s projected gross domestic product in 2035, according to the World Obesity Atlas.