Fat-shaming fuels stigma and discourages people from seeking help for obesity

There is a misconception that obesity results solely from lifestyle choices 

Tham Kwang Wei, Lee Phong Ching and Marvin Chua

There is largely a misconception that obesity arises solely from poor lifestyle choices. PHOTO ILLUSTRATION: UNSPLASH
Updated
39 min ago
Published
39 min ago
New: Gift this subscriber-only story to your friends and family

Nearly 60 per cent of Singapore residents aged between 18 and 65 live with an unhealthy weight.

The problem of obesity and other chronic diseases related to the condition will no doubt rise as the country ages rapidly. This will see healthcare expenditures soar, further straining the healthcare system as well as the economy. Continued failure to reduce the prevalence of obesity will result in a total economic impact of $11 billion, or nearly 1.5 per cent of Singapore’s projected gross domestic product in 2035, according to the World Obesity Atlas.

Already a subscriber? 

Read the full story and more at $9.90/month

Get exclusive reports and insights with more than 500 subscriber-only articles every month

ST One Digital

 $9.90/month

No contract

ST app access on 1 mobile device

Subscribe now

Unlock these benefits

  • All subscriber-only content on ST app and straitstimes.com

  • Easy access any time via ST app on 1 mobile device

  • E-paper with 2-week archive so you won't miss out on content that matters to you

Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.

Available for
iPhones and iPads
Available in
Google Play

MCI (P) 076/10/2022, MCI (P) 077/10/2022. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No. 202120748H. Copyright © 2023 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.

Back to the top