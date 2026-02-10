Fast food’s turndown sheds light on the US economy

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

Restaurants have raised prices to offset rising labour and ingredient costs, leading low-income customers to visit less often.

Mr William Lee is on his way out of a branch of Wendy’s in New York carrying two burgers and fries. The meal cost US$14 (S$17.85), a sum the 52-year-old hospital worker describes as “ridiculous”.

“I usually cook at home but I didn’t today, so I suffered,” he adds. These days, he prefers to bring lunch to work and save meals out for something “more upscale”, like a sit-down Italian restaurant.