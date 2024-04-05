Fast food is higher-skilled work in California

California’s new fast food minimum wage law may be the thing that pushes the industry to churn out a higher-skilled workforce.

The law, which went into effect on April 1, will allow fast-food workers to earn at least US$20 (S$27) an hour – among the highest minimum wages. Some half a million workers across eateries such as McDonald’s, Yum! Brands’ Pizza Hut, Subway and Starbucks will see a pay bump, and for some people, their new pay could be as much as 25 per cent more than what they were earning just last week.