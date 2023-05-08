Fancy phones are the new object of revenge spending

When the world started to emerge from pandemic lockdowns and curbed travel, millions of well-heeled consumers dusted off their credit cards to engage in revenge spending. High-end handbags, shiny diamonds and top-shelf champagne were the objects of desire. Add fancy phones to that list.

Last year’s 18 per cent drop in global smartphone shipments marked the worst performance for the handset market since 2013, and the coming year looks only slightly better. Yet the average selling price for phones actually rose 5 per cent last year, according to one estimate. That reflects the growing divide in the market: While lower-income consumers are choosing to buy a new phone only when needed, at as cheap a price as they can find, higher-income buyers are eager to grab the best models available.