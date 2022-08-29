Faced with an overseas debt crisis, will China change its ways?

Few moments better encapsulate the hope and hubris of China's Belt and Road Initiative, a global infrastructure binge, than the inauguration of Sri Lanka's Colombo Port City in 2014. China's President Xi Jinping attended in person, nodding approvingly as a project manager introduced the US$15 billion (S$20.92 billion) plan to build a high-tech offshore financial centre with a marina, hotels and luxury homes on 269 hectares of land reclaimed from the sea off Sri Lanka's capital. Local officials likened the project to Dubai and Singapore.

Mr Xi called it a "major hub" of the 21st Century Maritime Silk Road - the part of Belt and Road that aimed to reshape ocean trade by financing ports and related infrastructure without the pesky conditions that Western and multilateral lenders demand.