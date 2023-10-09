Expensive concert tickets and energy drinks: What happened to the savvy Singaporean?

Trending among some Singaporean teenagers is a certain TikTok celebrity-endorsed energy drink. The allure of the variety of Prime drinks among teens has them paying more than $40 in the secondary market to indulge in sought-after flavors like “glowberry”.

What’s truly astounding? This very same beverage is available for a mere $2.50 at the official store. Similar to limited-edition sneakers which are in short supply, these teens have no choice but to seek other purchasing avenues in the secondary market, leading some to wonder about the true reasons behind these supply gaps.