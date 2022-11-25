Expect doubts and regrets when switching jobs in your 40s

Some years ago, an acquaintance felt that corporate life was getting to her and decided to change tack. She would retrain as a pre-school teacher. She loved children and thought nurturing young minds would bring greater meaning and purpose. The change of pace might do her good, even if it required a pay cut.

In her 40s, she was realistic about her chances of being chief executive – zero – and did not relish the idea of spending her remaining years being moved laterally around the company. Worse, what if she outlived her usefulness – would her company counsel her out at some stage? Scrambling to find a job would be a nightmare.