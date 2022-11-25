Expect doubts and regrets when switching jobs in your 40s

Make your career switch but do your homework first and go in with eyes open.

Lee Su Shyan
Associate Editor
Working in the same stable job can make people feel like they have plateaued and can go no farther. PHOTO: PEXELS
Updated
Published
40 sec ago
Some years ago, an acquaintance felt that corporate life was getting to her and decided to change tack. She would retrain as a pre-school teacher. She loved children and thought nurturing young minds would bring greater meaning and purpose. The change of pace might do her good, even if it required a pay cut.

In her 40s, she was realistic about her chances of being chief executive – zero – and did not relish the idea of spending her remaining years being moved laterally around the company. Worse, what if she outlived her usefulness – would her company counsel her out at some stage? Scrambling to find a job would be a nightmare.

