Exit $500 SkillsFuture credit. Enter ChatGPT and joy of learning

Amassing digital life skills for work and play at my AI class was fun and invigorating.

The writer was learning with AI, rather than learning from AI, which she imagined is the scenario for much of lifelong learning.

ST ILLUSTRATION: CEL GULAPA

Lee Siew Hua

Hurrying to my SkillsFuture course in November, I imagined a collective rush to the exits across Singapore. Our one-off $500 SkillsFuture Credit top-ups, given way back in 2020 to assemble a future-ready citizen workforce, will expire on Dec 31. That deadline is imminent. 

I chose an artificial intelligence (AI) course shoehorned into a full weekend, only because latecomers like me don’t have the luxury of time to learn at leisure. But wouldn’t it be cognitive overload for my brain? Overnight, I must master the secrets of designing successful AI prompts or instructions on ChatGPT, Copilot and Gemini.

