Everything, everywhere, all at once – the challenge of defence supply chains

What’s a bow without arrows, guns without bullets, and the highly effective US Himars long-range rocket launchers in use in Ukraine without their guided missiles?

Warfare over the ages has had to reckon with this most basic of problems – ensuring adequate and secure supplies. In the 15th century, each archer in an English army was issued with a bow, a handful of bowstrings and 48 arrows for each campaign. In the 21st century, weapons development, production and global defence supply chains are far more complicated.