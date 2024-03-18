Every location has got worse for getting actual work done

The Economist

Since the Covid-19 pandemic, every single place of work has become less conducive to concentration, says the writer.
Updated
Mar 18, 2024, 05:00 AM
Published
Mar 18, 2024, 05:00 AM
Work would be so much better if you could get work done. It has always been hard to focus amid the staccato rhythms of meetings, the relentless accumulation of messages, or the simple distraction of colleagues thundering past. But since the Covid-19 pandemic, every single place of work has become less conducive to concentration.

Start with the home office. The promise of hybrid working is that you can now choose your location, depending on the task at hand. If you need to focus on work, you can now skip the commute, stay home and get your head down. This tactic would have worked well in 2019, when no one else was ever at home. Now, there are likely to be other people there, too, grabbing the best spot for the Wi-Fi, merrily eating your lunch and talking loudly to a bunch of colleagues in their own workplaces. Home has become a co-working space but without any of the common courtesies.

