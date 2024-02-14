Every corporation needs a Marie Kondo

Spring is the season for thorough cleaning. Throw away the year’s accumulated junk. Eliminate the mess. Tidy the cupboards. The house will not only look better for it; the inhabitants will get a new bounce in their step.

The ritual has different rhythms in different parts of the world – in Japan, for example, “big cleaning” is done in late December. Consultants have also added a new rigour to the process. The Japanese cleaning guru Marie Kondo has created a multinational company selling “the life-changing magic that comes from tidying up”. The Swedish cleaning guru Margareta Magnusson extols the virtues of a “death cleaning” that leaves your children with less to go through when you die.