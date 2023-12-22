Even green activists struggle with sustainable lifestyles over the holidays

Most of us are familiar with environmental issues, whether from the headlines during the recent COP28 summit or the heart-wrenching images of a sea turtle tangled in plastic.

We know the drill – we should reduce the usage of single-use plastics, raise the thermostat on our air-conditioning to at least 25 deg C to reduce our carbon footprint, and take many other actions communicated to us over the years. In 2020, World Wide Fund for Nature Singapore conducted a study with professional services company Accenture and found that 80 per cent of Singapore consumers care about the environment, and 75 per cent of consumers want to behave more sustainably but worry that they lack the avenues and options to do so.