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Europe’s weak reaction to Spain’s migrant crisis

Ceuta offers a frightening spectacle. It is not the real story.

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Migrants run and cheer as they cross on foot into the North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, on July 310.

Migrants running and cheering as they cross on foot into the North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco, on July 31.

PHOTO: REUTERS

Ben Hall

A picture is worth a thousand words. Or facts. The images of tens of thousands of migrants overwhelming border controls to enter the Spanish North African enclave of Ceuta from Morocco are shocking. So is the death toll of more than 70.

The massive influx offered the perfect illustration for anti-immigration politicians of a Europe under threat of invasion. “Remember that picture,” said US President Donald Trump. Spain’s socialist Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez has made a point of defying and irking Trump, whether on defence spending, policy towards Israel or tech regulation. So he could have expected the American President’s antipathy. But not the hostility he has received from Spain’s European partners.

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MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.