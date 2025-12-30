Europe’s generals are warning people to prepare for war

As part of stepped-up preparations, Germany has launched a new six-month basic training programme to prepare soldiers, such as these recruits in Ahlen, for homeland defence and NATO operations.

“We have to accept losing our children.” For France’s citizens, the statement in November by General Fabien Mandon , head of their armed forces, fell like a thunderbolt. The possibility of a conflict with Russia by 2030, he said, meant that everyone – not just the army – had to be ready; France would be vulnerable if it was not prepared to suffer. Yet his words were met with indignation and incredulity.

Western Europe is struggling to grasp that it is living “in a space between peace and war”, as Ms Blaise Metreweli, Britain’s spy chief, put it on Dec 15. For countries close to Russia – especially the Baltics, Poland and the Nordics – the concept of “war readiness” is well understood. But in capitals like Paris, which is closer to Algiers than to Kyiv, the threat feels distant: something to watch on the small screen.