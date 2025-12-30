Straitstimes.com header logo

For subscribers

Europe’s generals are warning people to prepare for war

But Western European societies are in denial.

Sign up now: Get ST's newsletters delivered to your inbox

As part of stepped-up preparations, Germany has launched a new six-month basic training programme to prepare soldiers, such as these recruits in Ahlen, for homeland defence and NATO operations.

As part of stepped-up preparations, Germany has launched a new six-month basic training programme to prepare soldiers, such as these recruits in Ahlen, for homeland defence and NATO operations.

PHOTO: REUTERS

The Economist

Follow topic:

“We have to accept losing our children.” For France’s citizens, the

statement in November by General Fabien Mandon

, head of their armed forces, fell like a thunderbolt. The possibility of a conflict with Russia by 2030, he said, meant that everyone – not just the army – had to be ready; France would be vulnerable if it was not prepared to suffer. Yet his words were met with indignation and incredulity.

Western Europe is struggling to grasp that it is living “in a space between peace and war”, as Ms Blaise Metreweli, Britain’s spy chief, put it on Dec 15. For countries close to Russia – especially the Baltics, Poland and the Nordics – the concept of “war readiness” is well understood. But in capitals like Paris, which is closer to Algiers than to Kyiv, the threat feels distant: something to watch on the small screen.

See more on

E-paper

Newsletters

Podcasts

RSS Feed

About Us

Terms & Conditions

Privacy Policy

Need help? Reach us here.

Advertise with us

Download the app

Get unlimited access to exclusive stories and incisive insights from the ST newsroom
Subscribe Placeholder
MDDI (P) 046/10/2025. Published by SPH Media Limited, Co. Regn. No.202120748H. Copyright © 2026 SPH Media Limited. All rights reserved.