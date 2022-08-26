Europe is becoming a global political power

(FINANCIAL TIMES) - Russia's war of aggression in Ukraine is shaking up the European Union, accelerating its evolution into a fully fledged sovereign political power, complementing its existing economic strength.

The EU has grown more powerful through several crises. "Economic Europe" has evolved into a strong and stable single currency, making the devaluations of the era of flexible exchange rate systems a distant memory. And since the euro zone sovereign debt crisis, the bloc has also strengthened its financial system and monetary tools.